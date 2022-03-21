High school sports roundup (March 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, March 21.

Baseball

South Carroll 2, Linganore 1: Brayden Stutzman and Braden Cordrey combined to throw a four-hitter for the Cavaliers. Stutzman got the win striking out seven and allowing three hits in 4 ⅔ scoreless innings. Cordrey got the save giving up one run in 2 ⅓ innings. Cordrey had a pair of base hits and drove in both South Carroll runs.

Advertisement

Patterson Mill 10, Aberdeen 0: The Huskies blanked the Eagles in five innings. Travis Loewe and Carson Thomas combined to throw a one-hitter. Loewe got the win with four strikeouts. At the plate, Ethan Shertzer had a hit, stole three bases and scored four runs. Loewe and Caleb Daniele each drove in two runs. Chase Cichokci had a hit and an RBI.

Pikesville 10, Dundalk 3: Pikesville scored six times in the first inning leading to the big win. Jack Millman and Michael Payne each drove in two runs. Ronald Jenkins and Colby Mekiliesky also had RBIs. Jenkins and Issac Garonzik each had two hits. Brian Wilder struck out five in five innings and got the win. Jaydden Espiritusanto, Trevor McCarthy and Mekhi Mancuso each had RBIs for Dundalk.

Advertisement

Towson 9, Hereford 4: The Generals scored eight times in the bottom of the third. Justin Mealey and Tariq Talley each drove in two runs for Towson with Mealey homering. Chase Supensky, Noah Korman and Andrew Steinbacher also drove in runs. Supensky got the win on the mound.

Softball

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Bel Air 7, Century 6: Bel Air jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings and held on for the win. Century tied the game at 6 in the fifth inning, but Jaydn Betters singled home Abigail Wissert for the winning run.

Betters had three hits including two triples and two RBIs in the game. Ellora Edquist and Caroline Hilyard also drove in two. Hilyard also picked up the win in the circle. For Century, Emma Zuckerman singled, doubled and drove in three. Hannah Zabik had two hits and two RBIs.

Boys lacrosse

Edgewood, 4, Bo Manor 3: Junior Ayden Dykes scored all four goals for the Rams to lead the win. Junior Tyrone Jones won 8 of 10 faceoffs and added an assist. Junior goalie Demetrius Davis earned his first varsity win recording 10 saves.

Fallston 13, Winters Mill 7: Reed Postlewaith scored three goals in the loss for the Falcons. Jessie Tobias had two goals and an assist, while Jacob Hinkhaus and Owen Boone also socred and Zack Rill dished out an assist.

Tennis

Manchester Valley 10, Patterson Mill 1: The Mavericks picked up the season-opening win, getting singles wins from Camden Estes, Zach Myers, Mackenzie Dicke, Courtney Bell and Faith Colendar. Doubles wins came from Declan McGary and Connor Neal, Emily McElwaine and Madison MacGregor, Lilly Hicks and Maddie Lackey, Kara Chwang and August Jones, and Anthony Davenport and Tim Woodley.

To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com, timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com, or sports@capgaznews.com in Anne Arundel County.