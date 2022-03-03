High school varsity basketball playoff roundup (March 2)

Here’s a roundup of high school playoff action on Wednesday, March 2.
Boys basketball
Class 3A
Kenwood 52, C. Milton Wright 51: The Mustangs (17-8) were beaten by the host Blue Birds (11-3) in the 3A North Region II championship. Jordan Stiemke’s 18 points paced three Mustangs in double figures. Rocco Polesovsky and Dylan Sander scored 12 points each.
Devin Adams Jr. led Kenwood with 12 points and Devin Dangerfield added 10. The Blue Birds led 31-21 at the half.
To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com, timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com, or sports@capgaznews.com in Anne Arundel County.