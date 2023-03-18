High school sports roundup (March 17)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, March 17.

Baseball

St Mary’s 12, Indian Creek 7: The Saints picked up the win in eight innings, powered by Brennan Moran’s grand slam in the top of the eighth. George Prokop and Teagan McDonough also homered. Prokop finished with three RBIs and McDonough drove in two. Henry Carbone, Nick Hulme and Harrison DeLoach also had RBIs. Harry Falkowski got the win in relief.

Key 19, Mount St. Carmel 5: Armand Ortiz singled, doubled and drove in five runs in the win. Chris Williams and Lachlan Armstrong each drove in two runs, while Jack Gallant doubled and drove in a run. Erhan Ortiz pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Girls lacrosse

Notre Dame Prep 9, John Carroll 5: The Patriots lost but got two goals from Lydia Ward. Annie Minoglio, Haley Lauer and Pieper McCue also scored goals for John Carroll, while Julia Ward made seven saves.

Tennis

St. Mary’s 5, Annapolis Area Christian School 0: The Saints picked up singles wins from Ricky Bauman, Finn Reenstra and Kevin Feldtmose to go with doubles wins from the teams of Antonio Know and Evan Kelso and Rowen Luksik and Ellie Williams.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.