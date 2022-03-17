High school sports roundup (March 16)

Key 10, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 0: The Obezags (1-0) picked up the win in five innings behind Sean Boomer who went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and three stolen bases. Lachlan Armstrong doubled and drove in two, while Colin McNabb also had two RBIs. Armand Ortiz struck out seven in three no-hit innings. Will Dowton pitched one hitless inning with two strikeouts.