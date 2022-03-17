High school sports roundup (March 16)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, March 16.
Girls lacrosse
Spalding 11, Notre Dame Prep 10: The Cavaliers knocked off nationally-ranked Notre Dame Prep on Wednesday. It was Spalding’s first win over Notre Dame Prep since 2015. Reese Dowgiallo scored four goals for the Cavaliers and Bella Saviano added three.
Maeve Cavanaugh, Gabby Greene, Ally Keith and Lily Mullen all added goals. Cavanaugh had two assists with Keith and Greene with one each.
Maryvale 15, John Carroll 9: Annabelle Jackson scored four goals to lead Maryvale, while five teammates had multi-goal games. Anna Commodari, Courtney Savage, Lauren Savage, Emily Knapp and Sam Paradise all scored twice for Maryvale. Kendall Barnes also scored a goal, while Abby Frabcioli made four saves. For John Carroll, Macy Vali and Grace Milliron each scored three times.
AACS 13, Catholic 3: Freshman Skylar Sensenbrenner led the AACS offense with five goals. McKenna Steinau and Ksenya Dittrich each scored three with Steinau adding an assist. Ellie Hansen had a goal and an assist, Ruby Anders scored a goal, Ashley Thompson had two assists and Anna McCue had one. Ashley Brown made 11 saves.
Boys lacrosse
Spalding 12, Collegiate 4: The Cavaliers picked up the win on Sunday behind five goals from Ryan Schrier. Jack Newell added four goals and two assists. Michael Weisshaar also scored twice. Connor McMahon made eight saves.
Baseball
Key 10, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 0: The Obezags (1-0) picked up the win in five innings behind Sean Boomer who went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and three stolen bases. Lachlan Armstrong doubled and drove in two, while Colin McNabb also had two RBIs. Armand Ortiz struck out seven in three no-hit innings. Will Dowton pitched one hitless inning with two strikeouts.
Archbishop Spalding 4, DeMatha 1: Eddie Sargent led Spalding on the mound, striking out seven in four scoreless innings of work. Offensively, Spalding used some timely hitting by Parker Thomas with a two-out RBI single in the first, and Matt Gormely who drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the third inning.
