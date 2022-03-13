St. Frances boys basketball beats Long Island Lutheran, 64-61, for third place at Alhambra Catholic Invitational | High school sports roundup (March 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Saturday, March 12.
Boys basketball
St. Frances 64, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 61: Taion Robinson scored 13 points and Bryce Lindsay added 11 to help the Panthers beat the Crusaders to claim third place at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational tournament at Frostburg State.
St. Frances went 2-1 at the tournament, beating Bishop McNamara, 66-64, on Thursday before falling, 71-58, to DeMatha on Friday.
Lindsay was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2.6 seconds left and sank all three free-throws to put the Panthers on top.
Robinson added eight rebounds and Tyler Jackson chipped in 11 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances.
Bishop Walsh 74, Mount Saint Joseph 73: Mikey Allen hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second to go to lift the host Spartans over the Gaels in the fifth-place game of the Alhambra Catholic Invitational tournament at Frostburg State.
Allen’s winning shot Friday came after a cross-court pass from Mike Williams, who fought through a double-team in the backcourt to find Allen open on the right wing.
Allen also hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift Bishop Walsh over Bishop McNamara, 47-46, in Friday’s second round.
Austin Abrams scored 26 points and Amani Hansberry added 16 for the Gaels.
