High school sports roundup (March 11)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, March 11.
Baseball
St. Mary’s 12, St. Paul’s 2: The Saints broke open a one-run game with five runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh. Rocco Abdinoor had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Ryan Merkel singled, doubled and drove in two. Jon Madden and George Prokop also had RBIs.
Damion Kenealy picked up the win pitching three innings, giving up one earned run and striking out five. Abdinoor closed the game throwing three hitless innings with two strikeouts.
Boys lacrosse
Indian Creek 12, St. John’s 7: Will Mercer scored four goals and assisted on another, while Will Flint tallied three goals in Thursday’s win. Roddy House and Nick Stroble scored twice for Indian Creek, while Benny Carter had a goal and four assists. Ty Spencer made nine saves, while Ben Tyburski stopped six shots.
On Tuesday, Indian Creek lost to Mount St. Joseph 21-10. Carter tallied seven goals, Stroble two and Mercer 1. Spencer made 10 saves.
