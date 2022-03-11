xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

St. Frances boys basketball wins on last-second shot in first round of Alhambra Catholic Invitational | High school basketball roundup (March 10)

By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 10, 2022 8:02 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school playoff action on Thursday, March 10.

Boys basketball

St. Frances 66, Bishop McNamara 64: After the Mustangs tied the game at 64 on the line, South Carolina-bound Bryce Lindsay scored the game-winning bucket off a long inbounds pass with 0.8 seconds left to play in the Alhambra Catholic Invitational tournament at Frostburg State. St. Frances will face DeMatha, a 61-57 winner over host Bishop Walsh on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com, timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com, or sports@capgaznews.com in Anne Arundel County.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest High School sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement