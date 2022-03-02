High school varsity basketball playoff roundup (March 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school playoff action on Tuesday, March 1.
Girls basketball
Class 4A
South River 39, Broadneck 35: Ryleigh Adams posted 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift the top-seeded Seahawks to the victory over the fifth-seeded Bruins. South River will host second-seeded North Point on Thursday in a battle for the 4A East Region II championship.
Class 3A
Stephen Decatur 61, Chesapeake 59: Natalie Forman tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Ella Shannon added 12 points and four assists, but the Cougars fell to the Seahawks in the 3A South Region II semifinals.
Michaela Dennis contributed nine points and seven rebounds, Sam Larkin delivered seven points, eight rebounds and three steals, Madison Kelly had six points and three steals and Kasey Slade chipped in six points for Chesapeake.
Class 2A
Century 54, Southern 46: Eva Brandt posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Knights over Southern in the 2A West Region I semifinals. Brandt was backed by Mia Graff with an all-around solid game with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Also for Century, Erin Mellendick had 11 points and four steals, while Emma Gordon chipped in five points. For Southern, Ava Wooster posted a game-high 25 points and 21 rebounds, Lindsey Miller produced nine points and Sydney Shaw had seven points for Southern.
Class 1A
Pikesville 68, Francis Scott Key 47: The second-seeded Panthers topped the third-seeded Eagles in the 1A South Region I semifinals behind 27 points from Amori Jarrett. Jayda Maylas finished with 16 points and Kelsey Parker chipped in 10.
