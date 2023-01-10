High school sports roundup (Jan. 9)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Jan. 9.

Girls basketball

Centennial 44, Wilde Lake 32: The Eagles won their second straight game. Sophia Julian scored 10 to lead Wilde Lake (0-8), while Malayah Reynolds added nine.

Mt. Hebron 36, Winters Mill 34: The Vikings (4-4) returned to the win column as Pearl Prasartkarnka scored a team-high 10 points, eight of which came in the fourth. Leen Jawhar and Katherine Millen both added eight points.

Chesapeake-AA 42, Severn 28: The Cougars improve to 9-2 behind 13 points and seven rebounds from Kasey Slade. Natalie Forman finished with nine points and 13 rebounds, while Ella Shannon chipped in seven points. Madison Tryon and Megan Murphy each scored six points for Severn.

Boys basketball

Western Tech 61, Oakland Mills 47: Kole Beaman erupted for 40 points, including five 3-pointers to lead Western Tech in the win as Brandon Key added 11 points. Dejuan Taylor scored 15 for Oakland Mills (7-4). Avery Opuro-Dompreh added eight points.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.