High school sports roundup (Jan. 4)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Boys basketball

Harford Tech 75, Rising Sun 42: Matayo McGraw scored 17 points and Jake Walker (6 points) led the defense as the host Cobras (5-3) beat the Tigers.

Advertisement

Dundalk 73, Carver A&T 34: The visiting Owls (6-2) beat the Wildcats (0-5). The victory was the fifth straight.

Pikesville 56, Woodlawn 38: Jeremiah Banks came off the bench to provide the Panthers with nine points and three rebounds to spark the win.

Advertisement

St. Mary’s 66, Gerstell 54: The Saints got 22 points from Casey Smith and 20 from Aidan Harris to win the MIAA B Conference matchup. AJ Lomax chipped in 13 points. For Gerstell, Tony Hicks had 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Caleb Franze finished with 20 points.

River Hill 60, Oakland Mills 58: The host Hawks used a 12-6 run in the third quarter to pull ahead of the Scorpions. Matthew Behrmann (19 points), Demetre Koutras (13 points) and Justin Bishop (10 points) led River Hill. Kamal Francis (19 points), Chukwuemeka Orji (11 points) and Dejuan Taylor (11 points) led Oakland Mills.

Girls basketball

Loch Raven 48, Sparrows Point 26: The visiting Raiders (8-0) beat the Pointers (3-4). Loch Raven will host Carver A&T on Wednesday.

Annapolis 46, City 35: McKenzie Fuller scored 19 points and Kiamyani Scott had 16 points to lead the Panthers past the host Knights. Fuller also had a team-high 11 rebounds, Zariah Morgan pulled down 10 rebounds and Scott grabbed eight.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.