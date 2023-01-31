High school sports roundup (Jan. 30)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Jan. 30.

Wrestling

Aberdeen 39, Havre de Grace 33: With the match tied through the 220-pound bout, Aberdeen heavyweight Elias Chavez earned a pin to give the Eagles the victory. Edward Caldwell (126), JD Mathery (132), Liam Peterson (138), Chase Lineberry (152) and Dylan Pierce (182) also had pins for Aberdeen.

North Harford 48, Eastern Tech 33: The Mavericks gave up 24 points in forfeits to the Hawks, but were able to pick up several bout wins.

Girls basketball

Havre de Grace 47, Elkton 45: Junior Lillian Alexander had a key steal and game-winning layup for the Warriors. Junior Azareya Whiting led the way for the Warriors with 18 points and nine rebounds. Senior Carla Dunson added 14 points and six rebounds, while junior Sanai Knox added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

