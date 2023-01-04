High school sports roundup (Jan. 3)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Boys basketball

Patterson Mill 67, Perryville 37: Freshman Colin Luddy poured in 23 points, while Jackson Wheeler added 12 for the Huskies.

South River 75, Old Mill 53: Cash Herndon scored 30 points to lead the Seahawks over the Patriots. Trashaun Timmons added 15 points and Blake Burrows finished with 14 in the win.

Meade 64, Southern 37: Shawn Jones scored a game-high 31 points to lead the host Mustangs (7-1) past the Bulldogs. Meade went on a 22-2 run in the third quarter. Xavion Roberson scored 11 points for the Mustangs.

Pikesville 69, Patapsco 39: Blake Neverdon led the win with 19 points and seven rebounds. The Panthers also got an all-around strong game from Ben Lichter with 18 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Liberty 53, Winters Mill 36: The Lions remained unbeaten in county with the win. Liberty (7-2, 3-0) got a balanced scoring effort with Phil Sackett leading with 11 points. Tyler Downs and Derek Goff each added 10 points. Goff and Cam Hodges each pulled down five rebounds. Kandi Mkpasi scored a game-high 20 for Winters Mill and had eight rebounds.

Girls basketball

Broadneck 41, Arundel 17: The host Bruins opened with a 12-2 run and beat the Wildcats. Broadneck was led by Samantha Miller with a game-high 12 points, London Best had nine points and nine rebounds and Summer Stroop had eight points.

