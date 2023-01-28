High school sports roundup (Jan. 27)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Jan. 27.

Girls basketball

South River 65, Broadneck 50: Samantha Miller scored a game-high 22 points, but the visiting Bruins fell to the Seahawks. South River was led by Ryleigh Adams (20 points and 10 rebounds), Kiera West (18 points) and Skylar Woodyard (15 points).

Hereford 80, Patapsco 17: Lauren Kraft scored 18 points to lead the host Bulls over the Patriots. Other top scorers for Hereford were Megan Hess (14 points), Lauren Omer (11 points) and Gabby Nieberlein (10 points).

Glen Burnie 72, Northeast 17: Amourie Porter had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the host Gophers past the Eagles. Aichatta Soumaoro added nine points and seven rebounds. Cassidy Wilkerson had 11 points and seven assists.

Crofton 61, Southern 48: Cora Shafer scored 28 points to lead the host Cardinals past the Bulldogs. Ava Wooster had 28 points and 14 rebounds for Southern in her 13th double-double of the season.

Pikesville 65, Carver A&T 22: Bree Taylor and Jayda Mayles scored 14 points apiece to lead the host Panthers past the Wildcats.

Boys basketball

Joppatowne 70, Elkton 62: Kendall Pollock scored 17 points to lead the host Mariners past the Golden Elks. Other top scorers for Joppatowne included Kishann Smith with 15 points, Phil Clark with 12 points and Daven Sackey with 11 points.

Gerstell Academy 86, Indian Creek 67: Caleb Franze scored 32 points and Tony Hicks had 28 points to lead the host Falcons (10-10, 6-6 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) over the Eagles (12-14, 3-10). The victory was Gerstell’s fifth straight.

