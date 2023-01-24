High school sports roundup (Jan. 23)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Jan. 23.

Girls basketball

Hereford 45, Catonsville 28: Lauren Kraft led the Bulls with 17 points, while Annabelle Grenzer chipped in 12. Lauren Orner finished with nine points.

Harford Tech 54, Eastern Tech 38: Anyia Gibson and Amya Goodsell each posted double-doubles in the Cobras’ win. Gibson had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Goodsell finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She also had five assists. Jessica Castro added 11 points in the win.

River Hill 48, Notre Dame Prep 25: On Saturday in the Private vs Public challenge, the Hawks advanced to 11-2 as Camille Nesmith scored 11 points and Dylan Watson added 10. Taylor Shane also scored nine for River Hill who have won seven games in a row.

Boys basketball

Wilde Lake 76, Chesapeake-AA 47: Xavier Gilliam dominated for the Wildecats (10-3), posting 26 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Dylan Gooden and Nathan Hiteshew each added 11 points for Wilde Lake. For Chesapeake, Caden Nidecker had a team-high 13, while Mitch Collier had 11.

Centennial 51, Winters Mill 39: The Eagles (7-6) are back over .500 after winning their second game in a row as Josh Frazier scored a team-high 17 points and Adrien Nyom added 16. Tyler Longwell also chipped in seven for Centennial.

