High school sports roundup (Jan. 20)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Jan. 20.

Girls basketball

Hereford 75, Sparrows Point 37: The Bulls posted a big win behind 29 points from Lauren Kraft and 16 from Lauren Orner. Annabelle Grenzer chipped in 10 points.

Southern 46, South River 60: Calen Norten had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in the win. Ryleigh Adams added 11 points and six rebounds, while Key West had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Chesapeake-AA 69, Northeast 25: The host Cougars (12-3) beat the Eagles (3-9). Chesapeake was led by Kasey Slade (15 points, 12 rebounds), Ella Shannon (13 points, six steals), Natalie Forman (11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) and Lily Drechsler (8 points). Cait Cornwell had 13 points for Northeast.

