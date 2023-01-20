High school sports roundup (Jan. 19)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Jan. 19.

Girls basketball

Francis Scott Key 44, Winters Mill 22: The Eagles led wire-to-wire as they stayed unbeaten, now 7-0 in Carroll County (13-2 overall). Rayna Miller led the win with 10 points, while Ally Mathias had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, as well as four blocks. Summer Brooks added eight points, Abby Rieger had six steals, five rebounds and four assists.

Advertisement

Boys basketball

Crofton 49, Chesapeake Science Point 37: Brandon Younger scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Sam Ross added nine points, while Layth Carpenter chipped in seven points.

Wrestling

Eastern Tech 54, Dundalk 25: Junior Ian Evans recorded a pin as the Mavericks picked up the dual win.

Advertisement

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.