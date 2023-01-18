High school sports roundup (Jan. 17)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Boys basketball

Fallston 97, North Harford 44: Max Reuckert scored a career-high 30 points, including 33 in the first half of the Cougars’ big win. Dylan Kreis backed him with 19 points and Paul Kvech had 11 points and seven rebounds. North Harford’s Connor Ballard hit nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points.

Southern 73, Chesapeake Science Point 48: Brian Griffin had 25 points and six steals to lead the win. Tim Day had 15 points, while Sabin Cordua finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Girls basketball

North Harford 59, North East 30: Lillian Duffy had an all-around outstanding night with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks. Caroline Nicholson fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds. Also for the Hawks, Jenna Amrhein had 11 points, three assists and five steals. Emily Signor had six points.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.