High school sports roundup (Jan. 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Jan. 12.

Boys basketball

Harford Tech 67, Joppatowne 47: Matayo McGraw scored 17 points to lead the host Cobras over the Mariners. Talique James backed him with 14 points. Kendall Pollock and Phil Clark each scored 12 points for Joppatowne. Harford Tech led 39-20 in the first half.

Perryville 65, North Harford 54: The visiting Panthers (5-4) beat the Hawks (2-9). The loss was the fifth straight for North Harford.

Fallston 61, Rising Sun 48: The visiting Cougars (4-5) were limited to just eight healthy players for the game, but still beat the Tigers (2-9). Fallston was led by Max Rueckert (17 points), Brody Fitzkee (14 points), Evan Alcide (10 points) and Drew Rommel (9 points, 8 rebounds).

Girls basketball

Havre de Grace 37, Edgewood 27: Junior Azareya Whiting had an all-around game for the Warriors with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Senior Carla Dunson added nine points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sanai Knox chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds in the Warrior win.

