High school sports roundup (Jan. 11)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Girls basketball

Pikesville 63, Owings Mills 16: Jayda Mayles led the way with 14 points. Bree Taylor chippined in 12 points, Aliyah Taylor 11 and Amya Moore added 10 points in the win.

Loch Raven 51, Carver A&T 26: The visiting Raiders (9-0) beat the Wildcats (5-4). Loch Raven travels to Woodlawn Thursday. Carver A&T travels to Sparrows Point next Wednesday.

Hereford 49, Dulaney 22: Lauren Kraft scored 22 points and Lauren Orner backed her with 16 in the Bulls’ win over the Lions.

Century 44, Aberdeen 34: The Knights (6-4) won their second game in as many nights. Mia Graff led the win with 11 points. Hannah Duncan and Mackenzie Mowder were right behind her, each scoring 11.

Boys basketball

Pikesville 69, Owings Mills 33: Ben Lichter scored 18 points to lead the host Panthers (7-0) past the Eagles (2-6).

Green Street 57, Joppatowne 37: Dwyane Moore scored 17 points and Kyren Butts had 10 points to lead the visiting Chargers (1-1) over the Mariners (1-8). Joppatowne has lost six in a row. Kendall Pollock scored 17 points for the Mariners.

Oakland Mills 64, Howard 62: The host Scorpions jumped out to a 21-11 lead and held off the Lions. Dejuan Taylor scored a game-high 25 points and Kamal Harris had 17 points for Oakland Mills.

Annapolis Area Christian School 47, Gerstell 46: AACS triumphed in a nailbiter. For Gerstell, Caleb Franze led with 24. Tony Hicks added 14 points.

