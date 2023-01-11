High school sports roundup (Jan. 10)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Wrestling

Dulaney 42, Eastern Tech 39: Despite surrendering two forfeits, the Mavericks were in the match until the final bout with a chance to win. However, Dulaney picked up the victory after earning a pin in the last match. Anthony Oge picked up a big win for the Mavericks getting a pin at 195 pounds over a state-ranked challenger.

Girls basketball

Chesapeake-AA 64, Annapolis 56: The visiting Cougars opened with an 18-7 run and beat the Panthers. Kiamyani Scott (20 points) and McKenzie Fuller (14 points) led Annapolis.

South River 43, North County 21: The host Seahawks beat the Knights. South River was led by Kiera West (11 points), Ryleigh Adams (9 points) and Samie Clakre (9 points).

Boys basketball

Glen Burnie 60 Severna Park 49: John Mallory led the host Gophers (6-4) with 21 points to get past the Falcons. Eric Daniels had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Glen Burnie has won five of their last six games. Severna Park’s Upton Young led all scorers with 22 points.

South River 57, North County 34: The visiting Seahawks beat the Knights. South River was led by Cash Herndon (20 points), Trashaun Timmons (17 points) and Blake Burrows (13 points).

Arundel 67, Southern 56: Ryan Alston scored 21 points to lead the visiting Wildcats past the Bulldogs. Other scorers for Arundel included Noah Frayer (15 points), Samson Anjorin (13 points) and Squeal Sana (13 points). Southern was led by Brian Griffin with 21 points and Sabin Cordua with 13 points.

Century 60, Westminster 58: The visiting Knights trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter but made 18 of 22 free throws in the game to win. Andrew Marcinko had 23 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line for Century. Kyle Hoot scored all 13 of his points in the second half for Westminster.

Broadneck 70, Crofton 50: Amare Jefferies had 24 points and Jordan Brown had 22 points to lead the visiting Bruins past the Cardinals. Brandon Younger had 14 points for Crofton. Broadneck led 40-27 in the first half.

Havre de Grace 50, Joppatowne 45: Quintin Daniels scored a game-high 20 points to lead the visiting Warriors past the Mariners. Havre de Grace led 28-17 in the first half.

Meade 79, Chesapeake Science Point 60: The visiting Mustangs opened with a 24-6 run in the first quarter and beat the Tigers. Kyree Scott (21 points), Shawn Jones (14 points) and Xavion Roberson (10 points) led Meade. Jones also had 14 rebounds and Roberson had eight assists.

Fallston 53, Bo Manor 42: The host Cougars overcame cold shooting with tough defense to beat the Eagles. Fallston was led by Max Rueckert with 15 points, Dylan Kreis with 13 points and Evan Alcide with 11 points.

