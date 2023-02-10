High school sports roundup (Feb. 9)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Feb. 9.

Girls basketball

Wilde Lake 48, Centennial 35: The Wildecats earned their first win of the season as Quinn Corkeron scored a team-high 20 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Leila Boschutte had nine points for Wilde Lake, while Sophia Julian had eight.

Havre de Grace 57, Aberdeen 28: Carla Dunson led the host Warriors with 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Also for Havre de Grace, Savannah Lawrence had 11 points, Natalie Burton had seven points and five rebounds and freshman Ryleigh Curry had six points, five assists and three steals.

Boys basketball

Glen Burnie 83, North County 46: Bryce Blair led all scorers with 21 points, while John Mallory added 17 to help the Gophers (12-7) get the win. Lakee Pegram chipped in with 11 points.

