High school sports roundup (Feb. 8)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Feb. 8

Girls basketball

Indian Creek 66, Oldfields 14: Haley Selmer scored 31 points, Norah Young had 14 points and Abby Bunker had 10 points to lead the host Eagles (13-9, 11-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference) over Oldfiels. Indian Creek had every player score.

Annapolis 60, Southern 54: Ava Wooster had 25 points and 18 rebounds, but the visiting Bulldogs fell to the Panthers. Natalie Fuller had 22 points and KiKi Scott had 19 points for Annapolis. Charlotte Green scored nine points and Lisa Huggins had eight points and 11 rebounds for Southern.

Loch Raven 61, Chesapeake-BC 22: The visiting Raiders (18-0) beat the Bayhawks.

Broadneck 43, Meade 30: The visiting Bruins took a 26-12 lead in the first half over the Mustangs. Samantha Miller scored a game-high 21 points and Mackenzie Wharton had 10 points for Broadneck, which has won six of its past eight games.

Pikesville 62, Catonsville 19: TyKeisha Hill scored 21 points and Jayda Mayles had 14 points to lead the visiting Panthers over the Comets.

Manchester Valley 68, C. Milton Wright 35: A balanced offensive effort was led by Carmaya Bowman with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Autumn Stottlemire was right behind her with 12 points. Emma Penczek added 11 points to go with five steals. Reese Kresslein chipped in eight points and six rebounds.

Howard 63, River Hill 51: The Lions (19-1) clinched their fifth consecutive Howard County championship in the win and eighth in the last nine years. Gabby Kennerly led the way with 24 points, while Meghan Yarnevich added 14. For River Hill (16-4), Camille Nesmith had 18 points, while Dylan Watson chipped in 14.

Marriotts Ridge 37, Reservoir 20: Sophomore Jaden Washington scored a team-high 12 points for the Mustangs (8-12), while senior Kerri Lee added 11. For Reservoir (6-11), Alissa Young finished with 14 points.

Long Reach 40, Centennial 35: The Lightning (3-16) earned their second county win of the season over the Eagles.

Hammond 40, Wilde Lake 34: Nia Green scored 16 points for the Golden Bears (15-5) in their second straight win. Sara Yarnell added 15 points and 17 rebounds for Hammond. For Wilde Lake (0-16), Quinn Corkeron had 11 points, while Tamir Whittle had eight.

Oakland Mills 42, Glenelg 36: The Scorpions (12-6) won their third game in a row with Heaven Alexander scoring a team-high 22 points. For Glenelg (11-8), Lauren LaPointe finished with 15 points.

Boys basketball

Oakland Mills 58, Glenelg 48: The host Scorpions (10-10) went on an 18-11 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Gladiators. Dejuan Taylor had a game-high 24 points for Oakland Mills. The Scorpions have won their past two games after losing six in a row. Glenelg (7-10) was led by Matthew Dalton (14 points), Zach LaFountain (11 points) and Joe Piwowarski (10 points).

John Carroll 57, McDonogh 39: The visiting Patriots (11-15, 8-4 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference Black Division) completed their sweep of the Eagles (14-12, 4-9) this season. John Carroll won 68-54 over McDonogh on Feb. 1.

Loch Raven 72, Chesapeake-BC 58: The host Raiders (9-8) beat the Bayhawks (7-10) and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Long Reach 62, Centennial 40: Christian Dean scored 16 points to lead the Lightning (17-2) to their seventh straight win. Cameron Valentine added 10 points for Long Reach. For Centennial (9-10), Adrien Nyom had 11 points, while Tyler Longwell scored nine.

Atholton 80, Mt. Hebron 47: The Raiders (9-10) had a season-high in points with four double digit scorers. Ian Morton led the way with 18, while Jared Chernack (17), Christian Jackson (13) and Camden Thibeault (12) also finished in double figures. For Mt. Hebron (5-15), Kenny Akinlosotu had 19 points.

Howard 64, River Hill 60: The Lions (8-9) avenged an earlier season loss to River Hill as Griffin Garner led the way 17 points. Three other Howard players finished in double figures Aiden Adamitis (15), Ronald Alford (13) and Pete Hagen (11). For the Hawks (12-6), Justin Bishop had 14 points, while Demetre Koutras had 13.

Glenelg Country 64, Spalding 57: Patrick Curtin led the Dragons with 22 points, while Drew McKenna added 19. Jalen Baker chipped in 10 points as well for Glenelg Country.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.