High school sports roundup (Feb. 7)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Girls basketball

Southern 57, Northeast 43: Ava Wooster scored a career high 40 points and 26 rebounds to lead the host Bulldogs over the Eagles. Lia Huggins had 12 rebounds and five assists for Southern. Cait Cornwall scored 13 points for Northeast.

South Carroll 45, Century 41: Mia Graff scored 18 points, but the host Knights (10-9, 4-7 Carroll County) fell to the Cavaliers. Harli Hamlett scored 13 points and Mackenzie Mowder had eight points for South Carroll.

Boys basketball

Havre de Grace 58, Joppatowne 50: Kendall Pollock scored 13 points and Damien Brooks had 12 points, but the visiting Mariners fell to the Warriors. Havre de Grace led 28-14 in the first half.

Glen Burnie 70, Annapolis 57: John Mallory scored 16 points to lead the visiting Gophers (11-7, 8-3 Anne Arundel County) over the Panthers. Eric Daniels had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Canoles had 11 points for Glen Burnie. Darrian Carter scored a game-high 28 points for Annapolis.

Fallston 66, Bohemia Manor 40: Oliver Rueckert had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the visiting Cougars past the Eagles. Dylan Kreis had 14 points and Evan Alcide and Max Rueckert led the Fallston defense, which had eight steals and forced several turnovers.

