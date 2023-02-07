High school sports roundup (Feb. 6)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Feb. 6.

Girls basketball

Havre de Grace 43, Joppatowne 32: Freshman Ryleigh Curry had 13 points and sophomore Savannah Lawrence scored 10 in the Warriors win. Senior Carla Dunson added eight points, five rebounds and three steals, while junior Azareya Whiting had an all around game with seven points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Manchester Valley 51, Winters Mill 25: Emma Penczek scored 17 points to go with eight steals to lead the Mavericks (15-4). Reese Kresslein chipped in eight points and two steals, Autumn Stottlemire had seven points and four rebounds, Casey Meredith had four assists and three steals and Luetta Seipp finished with six rebounds.

St. Mary’s 90, Friends 51: The Saints improve to 23-0 behind 28 points from Bailey Harris. Alexandra Vandiver added 18 points, Baily Walden scored 15 and Mia Novak added 14.

South River 65, Chesapeake-AA 33: Samie Clarke led the win with 14 points and nine rebounds. Ryleigh Adams and Kiera West each posted a double-double, with Adams finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds and West getting 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Century 41, C. Milton Wright 32: Mia Graff had an all-around standout night with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Mackenzie Mowder scored 10 points in the win and Harli Hamlett added five for the Knights (10-8).

Fallston 44, Aberdeen 38: Ayla Galloway had her 18th-straight double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Lindsey Dettloff had nine points followed by Natalie Wirth with six points and eight rebounds. Renae Gent also grabbed eight rebounds.

Boys basketball

South River 81, Chesapeake-AA 43: Blake Burrows poured in 24 points and Cash Herndon was right behind him with 21 to lead the Seahawks. Trashaun Timmons added 16 points to the win.

Severn 47, Friends 27: Kingston Price scored 15 points and Sean Harvey backed him with 11 in the Admirals’ win. Kendrick Curtis led Friends with 11.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.