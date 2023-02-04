High school sports roundup (Feb. 3)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Feb. 3.

Girls basketball

Glen Burnie 59, Chesapeake-AA 44: The host Gophers went on a 21-10 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Cougars. Amourie Porter had a game-high 27 points and Cassidy Wilkerson and Lania Nick each scored 11 points. Chesapeake was led by Natalie Forman (18 points, 10 rebounds), Kasey Slade (11 points, 20 rebounds), Ella Shannon (11 points) and Madison Kelly (10 points).

Advertisement

Broadneck 48, Annapolis 38: Samantha Miller scored 11 points to lead the host Bruins over the Panthers. Mackenzie Wharton scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. London Best also finished with nine points, while Addison Hurst chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.

Pikesville 83, Sparrows Point 37: Jayda Mayles scored 22 points in the win and Aliyah Taylor was right behind her with 21 points for the Panthers. Molly Shelley led the Pointers with 13 points.

Advertisement

Boys basketball

Aberdeen 89, Joppatowne 83: Tylan Bass scored 23 points and Antarus Brown had 20 points to lead the visiting Eagles past the Mariners. Tyseaun Rodgers and Darion Parris each had 14 points for Aberdeen, which led 49-40 in the first half. Kendall Pollock had 20 points for Joppatowne.

Dulaney 75, Carver A&T 20: The host Lions (12-4) beat the Wildcats (0-13). The victory was the fourth straight.

South River 86, Arundel 55: James Crimaudo scored 37 points to lead the visiting Seahawks past the Wildcats. Other scorers for South River were Trashaun Timmons (15 points), Blake Burrows (13 points) and Cash Herndon (11 points).

Severna Park 47, Southern 35: Upton Young (11 points) and Owen Muldoon (10 points) led the visiting Falcons over the Bulldogs. Joell Simmons had 15 points and Brian Griffin had 13 points for Southern.

St. Paul’s 59, Gerstell 51: Jeremiah Douglas scored a game-high 26 points and the visiting Crusaders (9-13, 8-7 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) won a come-from-behind victory over the Falcons (10-12, 6-8). Gerstell led 31-21 in the first half. Caleb Franze led the Falcons with 23 points.

Century 69, Westminster 47: Ben Chenoweth paced the Knights with 21 points and Andrew Marcinko backed him with 13. Micah Ozgar led the Mavericks with 12 points, Kyle Hoot was right behind him with 11.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.