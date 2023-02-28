High school sports roundup (Feb. 27)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Feb. 27.

Girls basketball

Hereford 65, Owings Mills 31: The Class 2A East Region I top-seeded Bulls advanced to the final behind 27 points from Lauren Kraft. Lauren Orner backed her with 13 points as 10 Bulls scored in the win.

Advertisement

Southern-AA 51, Century 41: The No. 3 seed Bulldogs won on the road in a 2A West Region I semifinal paced by Ava Wooster’s double-double. Wooster finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Kate Seymour added 15 points. Lia Huggins added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Loch Raven 62, Western Tech 23: The Raiders will host Wednesday’s 1A South Region I final against defending state champion Pikesville after a big win over the Wolverines.

Advertisement

Havre De Grace 40, Perryville 34: Freshman Ryleigh Curry led the top-seeded Warriors in their 1A East Region I win. Curry scored 15 points, followed closely by Azareya Whiting with 14. The Warriors host Patterson Mill in Wednesday’s regional final.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.