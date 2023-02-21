High school sports roundup (Feb. 20)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Feb. 20.

Boys basketball

Atholton 69, Winters Mill 61: The Raiders (10-12) closed the regular season with a win as Christian Jackson led the way with 22 points. Both Amir Shaheed and Eli Applebaum each scored 14 for Atholton.

Long Reach 74, South Carroll 61: The Lightning (20-2) concluded the regular season with their 10th straight win. RJ Barnes had a team-high 18 points, while Christian Dean posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, also adding four assists. Jayden Saunders also scored 10 for Long Reach. Owen Scott led South Carroll with 17 points. Micah Puckett added 11 points.

Girls basketball

South Carroll 50, Long Reach 41: Leah Miller scored 16 points to lead the Cavaliers to the win.

