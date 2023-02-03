High school sports roundup (Feb. 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Feb. 2.

Wrestling

Eastern Tech 51, Western Tech 27: The visiting Mavericks won five matches to the Wolverines’ four. Leading Eastern Tech into the postseason will be senior Clayton Dicus (106) with a record of 27-1 and Junior Anthony Oge with a record of 28-2.

Girls basketball

Havre de Grace 53, Rising Sun 43: Azareya Whiting had 20 points, five rebounds and eight steals to lead the host Warriors over the Tigers. Carla Dunson had 14 points and eight rebounds for Havre de Grace. Nine Warriors scored in the win

