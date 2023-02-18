High school sports roundup (Feb. 17)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Feb. 17.

Girls basketball

Hereford 49, Century 34: Lauren Kraft scored a game-high 20 points to lead the host Bulls over the Knights (10-12). Lauren Orner added nine points in the win. Century was led by Mackenzie Mowder (13 points) and Mia Graff (12 points).

Advertisement

Boys basketball

Liberty 75, Marriotts Ridge 61: The Lions broke open the game in the second half after leading by just three at halftime. Tyler Downs led the Lions with 22 points.

Indian Creek 79, Chapelgate Christian 70: The visiting Eagles (14-19, 5-15 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) beat the Yellow Jackets (23-7, 15-5). Indian Creek was led by Kyndall Crawford with 20 points and 15 rebounds, Aiden Evans with 19 points and five rebounds, and Zion Robinson with 16 points and four rebounds.

Advertisement

Academy for College and Career Exploration 56, Joppatowne 50: Kishann Smith scored 18 points, but the Mariners fell to the host Eagles. The game was tied at 25 at halftime.

Mt. Carmel 64, Glenelg Country 51: Drew McKenna scored 27 points for the Dragons. Mt. Carmel built a 39-25 lead at the half.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.