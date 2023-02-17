High school sports roundup (Feb. 16)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Feb. 16.

Boys basketball

Reservoir 69, Oakland Mills 64: The visiting Gators went on a 22-9 run in the third quarter and held off the Scorpions for the win. Kamal Francis scored a game-high 35 points for Oakland Mills. Reservoir was led by Zach Chin (28 points), Irby Hunter (12 points) and Bryce Mackall (12 points).

Girls basketball

Fallston 53, Elkton 30: The visiting Cougars got their third win in a row, beating the Golden Elks. Fallston was led by Ayla Galloway who had her 20th straight double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Other standouts for the Cougars included: Jadin Woods (12 points), Renae Gent (eight points, eight rebounds), freshman Brooke Bolesta (six points, seven rebounds) and Lindsey Dettloff (five points.)

Winters Mill 40, South Carroll 37: The visiting Falcons took their first lead of the game on a game-winning 3-point buzzer-beater by Jenae Prior. Sophia Vallandingham led with 10 points and Lauren Costello and Carli Vogel each had eight points for Winters Mill.

