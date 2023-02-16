High school sports roundup (Feb. 15)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Girls basketball

Annapolis 75, Northeast 41: The host Panthers opened with a 27-12 run and beat the Eagles. Annapolis was led by Kiamyani Scott (30 points), McKenzie Fuller (18 points) and Lindsay Lyman (12 points).

Old Mill 65, Southern 34: Nevaeh Brown scored 21 points and Amani Watts had 19 points to lead the visiting Patriots over the Bulldogs. Ava Wooster had a game-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks and Alissa Jacks had five points for Southern.

Havre de Grace 38, C. Milton Wright 29: Azareya Whiting scored 18 points and Carla Dunson had 11 points to lead the Warriors past the host Mustangs.

Sparrows Point 67, Chesapeake-BC 38: Sparrows Point (10-8) finished the regular season with a winning record for the second straight year. Molly Shelley hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points. Vivian Windisch scored 16 points and Lily Auvil added 13 points in the win.

Pikesville 62, Lansdowne 15: Bree Taylor scored a game-high 20 points and Jayda Mayles had 12 points to lead the host Panthers over the Vikings.

Carver A&T 56, Overlea 35: The host Wildcats beat the Falcons.

Loch Raven 50, Eastern Tech 37: The host Raiders beat the Mavericks.

Boys basketball

St. Paul’s 76, Indian Creek 69: The host Crusaders (12-14, 11-8 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) beat the Eagles (13-19, 4-15). Indian Creek was led by Aiden Evans and Zion Robinson each with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Kyndall Crawford with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

South River 69, Chesapeake Science Point 46: James Crimaudo (18 points), Blake Burrows (15 points), Trashaun Timmons (14 points) and Cash Herndon (11 points) led the Seahawks past the Tigers.

Overlea 86, Carver A&T 34: The host Falcons beat the Wildcats.

