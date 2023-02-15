High school sports roundup (Feb. 14)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Girls basketball

Hereford 66, Western Tech 34: Lauren Kraft scored a game-high 33 points to lead the host Bulls past the Wolverines. Other top scorers for Hereford included: Lauren Orner (14 points) and Annabelle Grenzer (10 points).

Boys basketball

Patterson Mill 54, Joppatowne 26: Andrew Pape scored 16 points to lead the host Huskies over the Mariners. Patterson Mill led 29-15 in the first half.

