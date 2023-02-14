High school sports roundup (Feb. 13)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Feb. 13.

Girls basketball

Manchester Valley 37, Hereford 32: In a defensive battle, Manchester Valley had a little more offensive balance to earn the nonconference win. The Mavericks’ Autumn Stottlemire and the Bulls’ Lauren Kraft shared the game-high each with 14 points. Lauren Orner added 10 for Hereford, but Manchester Valley got nine from Reese Kresslein, seven from Carmaya Bowman and five from Emma Penczek.

Advertisement

Catonsville 38, Century 37: The Knights were edged by the Comets. Despite the loss, Harli Hamlett led Century (10-11) with 15 points. Mia Graff was right behind her with 14 and Mackenzie Mowder finished with seven.

Boys basketball

South Carroll 61, Glenelg 55: Owen Scott scored 25 points to lead the Cavaliers in the win, as Peter Borghans added 14 points. For Glenelg (7-11), Will Piwowarski had 11 points, while Ty Johnson chipped in 10.

Advertisement

Liberty 62, Franklin 50: The Lions (16-5) built a 31-18 halftime lead and cruised to the win. Tyler Downs led the win with 15 points, Cam Hodges added 13 points and Cole Jernigan scored 12. Rocco Knight led Frankin with 13 points. Rahkai Buynum added 12.

Old Mill 64, Howard 57: Old Mill outscored Howard, 42-33, in the second half overcoming a two-point halftime deficit. Jordan Miller scored 16 points, while Ryan Stacy and Dwayne Campbell each scored 11. For Howard (8-10), Griffin Garner had 14 points, while Aiden Adamitis chipped in 11.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.