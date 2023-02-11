High school sports roundup (Feb. 10)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Feb. 10.

Girls basketball

Broadneck 55, Southern 45: The visiting Bruins broke an 8-8 tie with a 20-10 run in the first half and beat the Bulldogs. Samantha Miller scored 26 points, London Best had 12 points and Mackenzie Wharton had 11 points for Broadneck. Ava Wooster led all scorers with 27 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

Hereford 55, Carver A&T 23: Lauren Kraft scored 18 points to lead the host Bulls over the Wildcats. Lauren Orner was right behind her with 17 points.

South River 63, Meade 37: Skylar Woodyard scored 22 points and Ryleigh Adams had 16 points to lead the host Seahawks over the Mustangs.

Indian Creek 51 Rockbridge Academy 24: Haley Selmer scored 15 points and Norah Young had 12 points to lead the host Eagles (14-9) over the Scots. This was the final game of the regular season for Indian Creek.

Mount de Sales 52, Maryvale 40: Caroline Sloop had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Sailors past the Lions in an Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference playoff game. Other top scorers for Mount de Sales were Cameron Weeks (14 points) and Harper Eudy (12 points). Amari Moore had a game-high 18 points for Maryvale.

Boys basketball

Hereford 71, Carver A&T 49: The visiting Bulls (13-4) beat the Wildcats. Hereford has won three of its past five games.

