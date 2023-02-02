High school sports roundup (Feb. 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Boys basketball

John Carroll 68, McDonogh 54: The host Patriots (10-14, 7-3 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Black Division) beat the Eagles (14-10, 4-7). McDonogh suffered its fourth straight loss and will face St. Frances on Monday. John Carroll has won three of its past five games and will host St. Maria Goretti Friday.

Girls basketball

Hereford 76, Milford Mill 44: Lauren Kraft scored a game-high 29 points to lead the host Bulls over the Millers.

Pikesville 53, Dulaney 32: TyKeisha Hill and Mariah Jones-Bey each scored 14 points to lead the Panthers in the win.

Gerstell 57, Friends 48: Gerstell was led by Eniyah Stinnette with 17 points. Kendall Williams and Kiara Hardy each scored 11. Annie Jackson chipped in 10.

Loch Raven 73, Parkville 25: The visiting Raiders improved to 16-0.

Carver A&T 41, Patapsco 22: The host Wildcats (8-6) beat the Patriots.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.