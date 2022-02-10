High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 9)

Glen Burnie 69, Chesapeake 48: The Gophers clung to a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter, then embarked on a 26-8 spurt over the final eight minutes. Amourie Porter had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while also tallying four assists and four steals. Cincear Parker had 15 points and five assists, Tramarie Mobrey had nine points and seven rebounds, and Layla Washington chipped in nine points.