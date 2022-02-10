High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 9)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Girls basketball
Glen Burnie 69, Chesapeake 48: The Gophers clung to a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter, then embarked on a 26-8 spurt over the final eight minutes. Amourie Porter had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while also tallying four assists and four steals. Cincear Parker had 15 points and five assists, Tramarie Mobrey had nine points and seven rebounds, and Layla Washington chipped in nine points.
Natalie Forman hit four 3-pointers in a 19-point effort to lead the Cougars. She also grabbed seven rebounds. Ella Shannon and Michaela Dennis each had eight points and five rebounds with Shannon also handing out four assists and Dennis three. Madison Kelly had five points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Fallston 53, Century 32: The Knights (12-6) were led by Mackenzie Mowder with eight points, Mia Graff with seven, Emma Gordon with six and Caroline Little with five.
Pikesville 58, Catonsville 35: Freshman Amori Jarrett poured in 28 points to lead the Panthers past the Comets. Jayda Maylas chipped in 15 points. Ashley Dickey led Catonsville with 15 points.
