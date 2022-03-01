High school varsity basketball playoff roundup (Feb. 28)

Centennial 46, Howard 38: With the score tied at 28 entering the final quarter, the second-seed Eagles turned it on in the fourth to advance to the 3A East Region I final on Wednesday against top-seed Marriotts Ridge. Tyler Longwell led Centennial with 11 points, four of which came in the final quarter. Ty Beck-Winter scored eight points, while both Charlie Crabtree and Adrien Nyom chipped in seven. Ethan Maokhamphiou led Howard with 11 points, while Ajani Cole added nine points. The Lions struggled in the final quarter, outscored 18-10.