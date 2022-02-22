High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Feb. 21.
Boys Basketball
Loyola Blakefield 79, Glenelg Country School 56: Despite the defeat, senior Tre Green erupted for a season-high 30 points. Green scored 12 points in both the first and fourth quarters. Junior Zack Rushdan added eight points.
Long Reach 71, South Carroll 66: The Lightning (11-4) capped off the regular season with a third consecutive victory. After trailing by two at halftime, Long Reach came back led by Caden Walker, who scored a team and season-high 24 points. Mike Reid also chipped in a season-high 18 points, while Marley Coates tallied a season-high 15 points. Christian Dean rounded out the strong offensive effort with 10 points.
South Carroll had four players score in double figures. Chase Fowble led the Cavaliers with 19 points, as Tucker Eckert added 18 points. Karson Pavlick finished with 17 points for South Carroll, while Owen Scott chipped in 10 points.
Oakland Mills 67, Hammond 45: The Scorpions (5-11, 4-11 Howard County) closed the regular season with a victory, building a 12-point halftime lead and not looking back. Zahir Daniels led Oakland Mills with 20 points, while Isaiah Reed tied a season-high with 15 points. David Ramos also chipped in 10 points as the Scorpions called off the win with a 21-point fourth quarter. Hammond (5-10, 4-10 Howard County) couldn’t trim the double-digit halftime deficit as Ian Addison led with 13 points. John James added nine points.
Girls Basketball
Hammond 36, Oakland Mills 25: The Golden Bears (6-8, 6-8 Howard County) closed their regular season with a second consecutive win. Sara Yarnell led Hammond with a season-high 11 points, while Kaylee Beahm chipped in seven points. Oakland Mills (1-15, 1-13 Howard County) was led by nine points from Cassidy Vines.
Manchester Valley 48, Westminster 40: The Mavericks picked up their 20th win of the season with their second victory over the Owls in less than a week. Taylor Leaman led Manchester Valley (20-2) with 12 points and five steals. Carmaya Bowman added eight points, while Aubrey Chopper and Reese Kresslein both scored seven. Emma Penczek added five points and three steals.
