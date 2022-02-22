High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 21)

Manchester Valley 48, Westminster 40: The Mavericks picked up their 20th win of the season with their second victory over the Owls in less than a week. Taylor Leaman led Manchester Valley (20-2) with 12 points and five steals. Carmaya Bowman added eight points, while Aubrey Chopper and Reese Kresslein both scored seven. Emma Penczek added five points and three steals.