High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 18)

Liberty 75, Marriotts Ridge 70: Liberty (13-9) opened up a nine-point halftime lead, only to see the Mustangs come back to get within one after three quarters. A back-and-forth final quarter ended with the Lions holding on for the win. Shane Stewart led Liberty with 24 points. Tyler Downs was close behind him with 20. Kaden Bryan scored 14 to lead Marriotts Ridge.