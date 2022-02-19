High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 18)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Feb. 18.
Boys basketball
C. Milton Wright 75, North East 40: The Mustangs (15-7) ended regular season play with the UCBAC nondivision win over the visiting Indians (2-14). Jordan Stiemke led with 25 points and three steals. Rocco Polesovsky added 14 points and five assists, while Jordan Tuttle scored 11. Brandon Stepp had eight points and eight rebounds. Austin Keefer led North East with 17 points.
Liberty 75, Marriotts Ridge 70: Liberty (13-9) opened up a nine-point halftime lead, only to see the Mustangs come back to get within one after three quarters. A back-and-forth final quarter ended with the Lions holding on for the win. Shane Stewart led Liberty with 24 points. Tyler Downs was close behind him with 20. Kaden Bryan scored 14 to lead Marriotts Ridge.
Glen Burnie 56, Winters Mill 36: Greg Pittman led the Gophers (13-8) with 14 points, while Braxton Clarke added 10. The Gophers led by six at halftime, but took control in the second half outscoring the Falcons (13-8) 36-22.
Girls basketball
Century 55, Hereford 41: Mia Graff scored 18 points and Erin Mellendick chipped in 14 as the Knights won at home against the Bulls. Mackenzie Mowder had six points and seven rebounds for Century (13-9). Caroline Little dished out six assists to go with her five points, while Harli Hamlett also scored five.
Pikesville 79, Carver A&T 15: Bree Taylor led the Panthers with 16 points. Jayda Maylas added 13 points and Tykeisia Hill scored 12 points in Pikesville’s road win.
Southern 45, Severna Park 39: Ava Wooster notched her 12th double-double of the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while her sister, Isabella Wooster, added 10 points as the Bulldogs won in overtime. Abby Kavanagh scored 13 points to lead the Falcons, who were outscored 12-6 in the extra session.
Chesapeake 54, Northeast 28: Ella Shannon scored 10 points and swiped four steals as the Cougars rolled over their Pasadena rival. Kaitlyn Young and Natalie Forman added nine points apiece for Chesapeake. Sam Larkin contributed eight points and six rebounds, while Michaela Dennis grabbed 11 boards. Maggie Lawrence scored 13 points and Abigail Jones added eight to lead the Eagles.
