High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 17)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Feb. 17
Boys basketball
Patterson Mill 76, Francis Scott Key 40: The Huskies (18-2) closed the regular season with the nonleague win over the visiting Eagles (15-5). Tyree Wilson scored 26 points and Kyle Luddy added 20. Ryan Rill led FSK with 13. Patterson Mill led at half, 48-19.
Edgewood 73, North Harford 31: The Rams (11-8) beat the host Hawks (4-17) in UCBAC nondivision play. DeAndre Maxwell scored 12 points to lead 11 Rams in the score column. Eli Wilson scored 10. Garrett Reinecke and Patrick Shrodes scored eight points apiece for the Hawks.
Girls basketball
Havre de Grace 60, Aberdeen 44: The Warriors (13-6) beat the host Eagles (1-17) in an UCBAC nondivision game. Kaedence Bryant led the Warriors with 23 points, while Azareya Whiting added 11 points.
Fallston 54, North East 24: The Cougars (17-4) closed its regular season with a UCBAC nondivision win over the visiting Indians (7-12). Lindsey Detloft scored 11 points and Jillian Crawford added 10 points and seven assists. Allie Book added eight points and six assists. Also, Amanda Sharpe had eight points, six rebounds and five blocks, while Cheyenne Wong had a team-best eight rebounds.
