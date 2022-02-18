High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 17)

Fallston 54, North East 24: The Cougars (17-4) closed its regular season with a UCBAC nondivision win over the visiting Indians (7-12). Lindsey Detloft scored 11 points and Jillian Crawford added 10 points and seven assists. Allie Book added eight points and six assists. Also, Amanda Sharpe had eight points, six rebounds and five blocks, while Cheyenne Wong had a team-best eight rebounds.