High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 16)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Girls basketball
Southern 58, South River 54: Kate Seymour led all scorers with 24 points and Ava Wooster contributed 22 points and 19 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season to lead the Bulldogs to the victory over the Seahawks. Izzy Wooster tallied 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Southern. Ryleigh Adams had 17 points and Alaina Goodwin added nine points for South River.
Glen Burnie 55, Meade 46: Cincear Parker netted 24 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Amourie Porter provided 10 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and two steals as the Gophers finished the regular season unbeaten by downing the Mustangs. Nyjae Wallace managed eight points and two steals for Glen Burnie.
Crofton 49, Arundel 46: Cora Shafer totaled 23 points and Lily Maher produced 10 points as the Cardinals defeated the Wildcats. Heather Middleton collected 26 points, 13 rebounds and four steals and Jessica Gotshall pitched in with nine points, six steals and four rebounds for Arundel.
Pikesville 73, Lansdowne 17. Freshman Amori Jarrett led the way with 26 points and both Jayda Maylas and Bree Taylor chipped in 10 apiece for the Lady Panthers.
Glenelg Country 72, St. Vincent Pallotti 60: Trey Green scored a game-high 22 points to lead the host Dragons (4-12, 4-11 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division) past the Panthers (9-14, 4-11). The victory ended a four-game losing streak. Glenelg Country will travel to Mount Carmel Friday at 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Severn 49, Friends 37: Elijah Bryan scored 16 points and Kingston Price was close behind with 14 points as the Admirals triumphed over the Quakers. Mason Ervin finished with nine points for Severn.
To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com, timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com, or sports@capgaznews.com in Anne Arundel County.