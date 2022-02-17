High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 16)

Southern 58, South River 54: Kate Seymour led all scorers with 24 points and Ava Wooster contributed 22 points and 19 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season to lead the Bulldogs to the victory over the Seahawks. Izzy Wooster tallied 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Southern. Ryleigh Adams had 17 points and Alaina Goodwin added nine points for South River.