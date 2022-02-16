High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 15)

Drew Watkins led the Eagles (13-8) with 12 points and six rebounds. Kohr finished with 11 points hitting all four of her field goal attempts and all three of her free throws. Miller finished with nine points, while Ally Mathias had eight points and four rebounds. Abby Rieger handed out three assists. For the Cougars, Jillian Crawford scored 19 points and Amanda Sharpe had 11 rebounds.