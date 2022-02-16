High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 15)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Boys basketball
Patterson Mill 76, Bohemia Manor 32: Kyle Luddy scored a game-high 36 points, including his 1,000th career point, as the host Huskies beat the Eagles on Senior Night. Luddy needed 33 points to reach 1,000 points and he scored it with 1:06 left in the third period. Luddy missed his junior season last year.
Oakland Mills 54, Mt. Hebron 46: The host Scorpions opened with a 20-4 run and beat the Vikings. Oakland Mills was led by Zahir Daniels (19 points), Ali DaCosta-Paul (10 points) and Isaiah Reed (10 points).
Gilman 73, Glenelg Country 58: The host Greyhounds (8-9, 6-8 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division) beat the Dragons (3-12, 3-11) for the second time in less than a week. Gilman won, 64-63, on Friday. Gilman was led by five double-digit scorers: Dejuan Lane (15 points), Christian Winborne (15 points), Yaya Supreme (14 points), Jalen Marshall (12 points) and Kolt Pearce (12 points). Jackson Pugh scored 12 points for Glenelg Country.
Calverton 73, Rockbridge 51: Timi Akinyelu scored 14 points and swiped three steals to lead Rockbridge in the loss. Bailey Lamer notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Paul Ward chipped in eight points.
C. Milton Wright 66, Bel Air 21: Jordan Stiemke scored 14 points to lead the host Mustangs over the Bobcats. C.M. Wright led 40-6 in the first half.
Fallston 88, North Harford 57: The host Cougars (12-7) jumped out to a 30-7 lead and never looked back. Fallston was led by Luke Wolff (21 points), Dylan Wheeler (16 points) and Colin McMaines (16 points). The victory marked Fallston’s seventh in the last eight games.
Girls basketball
Francis Scott Key 42, Fallston 38: Fallston raced out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter, but FSK battled back, trimming the lead to eight at halftime, then took the lead in the third led by Rayna Miller and Caroline Kohr. Miller knocked down a huge 3-pointer late to help the Eagles hold on.
Drew Watkins led the Eagles (13-8) with 12 points and six rebounds. Kohr finished with 11 points hitting all four of her field goal attempts and all three of her free throws. Miller finished with nine points, while Ally Mathias had eight points and four rebounds. Abby Rieger handed out three assists. For the Cougars, Jillian Crawford scored 19 points and Amanda Sharpe had 11 rebounds.
Catonsville 66, Century 48: In the loss for the Knights (12-9), Mackenzie Mowder and Harli Hamlett each scored eight points. Emma Gordon chipped in six, Hannah Duncan and Rylee Lownsbury each added five.
To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com, timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com, or sports@capgaznews.com in Anne Arundel County.