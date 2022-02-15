High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 14)

Francis Scott Key 70, Hereford 50: Hot shooting and strong defense paced the Eagles in the win. FSK led by eight at half and continued to stretch its lead in the second half. Ryan Rill knocked down 4 of 8 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points. Also for FSK (15-4), Jaeden Heiser and Logan Milstreed each scored 13 points and Liam McGrath chipped in 11. Peter Cappan scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half for the Bulls. Liam Diehl backed him with 14.