High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 14)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Feb. 14
Girls basketball
Westminster 53, Mt. Hebron 33: The Owls held a tight four-point lead at halftime before breaking the game over in the second half. Abby Kindle and Jules Lesher shared the Owls’ team-high, each with 14 points. Kylie McWilliams was right behind them with 13 points to go along with six rebounds. Rae Vidal scored 11 to lead Mt. Hebron, Erin Dixon chipped in 10.
Marriotts Ridge 58, Century 46: Marriotts Ridge (8-6, 6-5 Howard County) tallied its second straight win. Senior Talia Trotter led the Mustangs with 25 points, seven steals and three rebounds. Junior Kerri Lee added 12 points and seven rebounds, as Marriotts Ridge built a double-digit lead in the third and maintained it the rest of the way. In the loss for Century (12-8), Erin Mellendick and Emma Gordon shared the team-high each with 11 points. Hannah Duncan and Harli Hamlett each scored eight and Mackenzie Mowder added six.
Glenelg 54, South Carroll 40: The Gladiators (6-7, 5-6 Howard County) snapped a two-game losing streak. Glenelg showed off its offensive balance with four double-digit scorers. Lauren LaPointe led the Gladiators with 15 points, while Maria Garbis chipped in 12 points. Both Lily Davis and Monika Krunkaitis tallied 10 points for Glenelg. South Carroll was led by 16 points from Shannon McTavish.
Wilde Lake 55, Oakland Mills 42: The Wildecats (5-8, 5-8 Howard County) notched their second consecutive win. Senior Mia Swaby-Rowe scored a season-high 21 points to lead Wilde Lake, while Claire Zimmerman tied a season-high with 18 points. Camryn Jones-Howard added 10 points for Wilde Lake, who scored their season high in points. Oakland Mills (0-11, 0-10 Howard County) was led by 13 points from Destiny Macharia, while Makayla Pritchett chipped in nine points for the Scorpions.
Old Mill 55, Annapolis 15: In the loss for Annapolis, India Watkins had 10 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Cedrayah Graves pulled down four rebounds.
Rockbridge 56, Open Bible 38: Freshman Chloe Wiese led Rockbridge with 13 points. Also in the win, Emma Williams scored nine points and Ebun Shadare chipped in eight. Eleven of the 13 girls on the Rockbridge roster scored in the game.
Chesapeake 47, Milford Mill 27: A balanced offensive effort for the Cougars was led by Ella Shannon with 12 points. Michaela Dennis was right behind her with 11, while Kylie Capes chipped in eight. On the glass, Sam Larkin pulled down 10 rebounds, Dennis grabbed nine and Capes had seven. Shannon also had five steals and three assists.
Severna Park 47, Liberty 39: After the teams played even through the first half, Severna Park held a slim one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. There, the Falcons outscored the Lions 15-8 to pick up the win. Hanna Verrault lead Severna Park with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Theresa Bragg chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds. Abby Kavanagh chipped in seven points, six rebounds and four steals.
Boys Basketball
Glenelg 75, South Carroll 57: The Gladiators (9-5, 6-5 Howard County) earned their third consecutive victory, showcasing their offensive versatility. Senior Bisi Owens continued his dominant offensive stretch of late leading Glenelg with 24 points, while Eric Seidlich added 20 points. The Gladiators scored a season-high in points as Oliver Trawick chipped in 11 points and Matt Dalton added 10.
Francis Scott Key 70, Hereford 50: Hot shooting and strong defense paced the Eagles in the win. FSK led by eight at half and continued to stretch its lead in the second half. Ryan Rill knocked down 4 of 8 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points. Also for FSK (15-4), Jaeden Heiser and Logan Milstreed each scored 13 points and Liam McGrath chipped in 11. Peter Cappan scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half for the Bulls. Liam Diehl backed him with 14.
Old Mill 63, Annapolis 59: The teams went back and forth over the span of the night with Old Mill rallying in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where the Patriots surged. Malcolm Day led the way with 26 points, while Jordan Miller chipped in 11.
