High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 11)

Marriotts Ridge 61, Centennial 49: The Mustangs (7-6, 6-5 Howard County) returned to the win column led by senior guard Talia Trotter. The veteran paced Marriotts Ridge on both ends of the floor with a team-high 21 points, adding seven assists and five steals. Freshman Jaden Washington also stepped up on both ends of the floor, notching 10 points and four steals. Marriotts Ridge used a strong third quarter to extend their lead to break open the game. Centennial (6-8, 5-7 Howard County) dropped their second consecutive game. Lauren Pellegrini spearheaded the Eagles’ offense with a game-high 23 points, while Olivia Jackson chipped in nine points.