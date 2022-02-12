High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 11)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Feb. 11.
Girls basketball
Southern 60, Annapolis 12: Sidney Shaw tallied 17 points and seven steals, while Ava Wooster recorded 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the Bulldogs took care of the Panthers. Kate Seymour chipped in nine points, Izzy Wooster added six points and 10 rebounds and Ashlynn Deans scored six points for Southern.
Marriotts Ridge 61, Centennial 49: The Mustangs (7-6, 6-5 Howard County) returned to the win column led by senior guard Talia Trotter. The veteran paced Marriotts Ridge on both ends of the floor with a team-high 21 points, adding seven assists and five steals. Freshman Jaden Washington also stepped up on both ends of the floor, notching 10 points and four steals. Marriotts Ridge used a strong third quarter to extend their lead to break open the game. Centennial (6-8, 5-7 Howard County) dropped their second consecutive game. Lauren Pellegrini spearheaded the Eagles’ offense with a game-high 23 points, while Olivia Jackson chipped in nine points.
Boys basketball
Park 78, Key 58: Reid Chapman scored 19 points and Jaeden Clark added nine points in the Obezags loss to the Bruins.
