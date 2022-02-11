High school varsity sports roundup (Feb. 10)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Boys basketball
Patterson Mill 61, Aberdeen 58, OT: Kyle Luddy scored a game-high 24 points to lead the host Huskies over the Eagles. Patterson Mill led 30-24 at the half.
Long Reach 71, Oakland Mills 45: The host Lightning went on a 26-6 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Scorpions. Long Reach was led by Christian Dean (14 points), Cameron Valentine (13 points) and R.J. Barnes Jr. (10 points). Ali DaCosta-Paul had 10 points for Oakland Mills.
