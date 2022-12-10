High school sports roundup (Dec. 9)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Dec. 9

Girls basketball

Eastern Tech 51, Patapsco 26: The Mavericks led by just six at halftime, but blew the game open with a 19-3 third quarter. Maniya Simon led the win both offensive and defensively with 15 points and eight steals. Raven Rowe added 11 points and five rebounds, while Jessica Thomas chipped in eight points, eight steals and four rebounds.

Hereford 60, Lansdowne 9: The Bulls used a balanced offense and stifling defense to post a big win. Megan Hess led the offense with 10 points, while Aaliyah Stocks and Aubrey Ackerman were right behind her with nine each. Lauren Orner and Lauren Kraft each scored eight.

Chesapeake-AA 58, Northeast 32: Kasey Slade scored 17 points to lead the visiting Cougars (2-0) past the Eagles (1-1). Natalie Forman and Ella Shannon each scored 12 points for Chesapeake. Caitlyn Cornwell led Northeast with 11 points.

St. Mary’s 70, Garrison Forest 27: The Saints kept their undefeated season going, now at 6-0, with the home win. Baily Walden led with 21 points, followed by Bailey Harris with 19 and Alexandria Vandiver with 18.

Severna Park 39, Broadneck 26: Abby Kavanagh had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the host Falcons, who scored nine or more points in all four quarters. Mackenzie Wharton scored nine points for Broadneck.

Indian Creek 55, Catholic 21: Haley Selmer scored 23 points and Abbey Bunker had 17 points to lead the Eagles (2-3, 1-0 IAAM C Conference) past the Cubs (1-3, 0-1). Indian Creek used a full-court press to take a 27-7 lead in the first half.

Mount de Sales 46, St. Paul’s 25: Harper Eudy scored 18 points to lead the visiting Sailors (2-1, 1-1 MIAA B Conference) past the Gators (1-3, 1-1). Mount de Sales took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

McDonogh 60, St. Vincent Pallotti 41: Autumn Fleary scored 15 points to lead the host Eagles (2-1, 1-0 IAAM A Conference) past the Panthers (5-1, 0-1) Sydney Anthony scored 12 points for Pallotti. McDonogh made five 3-pointers.

South Carroll 50, Frederick 44: Frederick led by nine at halftime and eight after three quarters, but the Cavaliers rallied back, taking the lead with less than two minutes in the game. Shannon McTavish has 12 points and 19 rebounds in the win, while Leah Miller had a game-high 15 points. Kylie Malone had 10 points.

Boys basketball

South River 55, Southern 40: Cash Herndon scored 24 points to lead the Seahawks. Trashaun Timmons and Blake Burrows backed him with 13 points apiece.

Patapsco 60, Eastern Tech 42: Malik Thomas poured in 26 points as the Patriots earned their second win of the season, already surpassing last season’s win total. Carlito McBride finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Chesapeake-BC 73, Carver A&T 50: Gabe Byrd led Carver with 19 points. Nick Qirjako and Marlon Thompson each scored eight.

Gilman 68, Gerstell 65: Yaya Supreme and Dejuan Lane each scored 18 points to lead the host Greyhounds (1-1) past the Falcons (3-3) in the first round of the Bristow Tournament. Gilman rallied from down five at halftime. In the loss, Caleb Franze scored 34 points, while Tony Hicks had 22.

Smithsburg 45, Francis Scott Key 37: The Eagles fell on Friday despite getting 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Jordan Fulmore. Tyler Hanson had seven points, four rebounds and two steals, while Braedon Haven pulled in eight rebounds.

