High school sports roundup (Dec. 8)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Dec. 8.

Boys basketball

Joppatowne 54, North Harford 39: John Brooks and Kendall Pollock each scored eight points to lead the host Mariners past the Hawks. North Harford led 19-18 in the first half. Connor Ballard had a game-high 17 points for the Hawks.

Advertisement

Patterson Mill 51, Fallston 45: Colin Reynolds scored a game-high 25 points to lead the host Huskies over the Cougars. Dylan Kreis had 13 points for Fallston.

Pikesville 63, Century 62: A back-and-forth game was capped off with Blake Neverdon’s drive to the hoop for the winning basket with 13 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Panthers over the Knights.

Advertisement

Crofton 55, Saints Peter & Paul 49: Brandon Younger scored 13 points and Jeremiah Peters and Sam Chin each scored nine points to lead the visiting Cardinals (1-0) past the Sabres (1-3). Crofton led 29-20 in the first half.

Hereford 45, Lansdowne 39

Girls basketball

Liberty 59, John Carroll 52: Jenna Liska scored her second double-double in as many games with 30 points and 12 Rebounds. Twelve of her points came in the fourth quarter. Kourtney Goff handed out eight assists and Paige McKnight had five. Haleigh Hodges finished the game with eight points and 10 rebounds.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.