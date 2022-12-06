High school sports roundup (Dec. 5)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Dec. 5.

Girls basketball

Chesapeake-AA 52, Saints Peter & Paul 28: Ava Arruda led the Cougars with 14 points, while two others had double-doubles in the win. Kasey Slade had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Madison Kelly had 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with six steals. Hattie Messick and Morgan Quade each scored 11 points in the loss.

Severn 71, Indian Creek 43: Jacob Randall had 22 points and teammate Kingston Price was right behind him with 21 in the big win. Price also handed out 10 assists, while Randall also chipped in five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kyndall Crawford led Indian Creek with 11 points.

