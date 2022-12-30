High school sports roundup (Dec. 29)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Dec. 29.

Girls basketball

Howard 61, St. Charles 39: The Lions (7-0) extended their undefeated start to the season as Meghan Yarnevich made a big impact in her first game back from a concussion with 26 points. Gabby Kennerly added 11 points for Howard, as Samiyah Nasir also chipped in 10.

Fallston 27, Huntingtown 19: Ayla Galloway had 14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Falcons past the Hurricanes at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament. The win was the Cougars’ fourth straight. Brooke Bolesta added six points and five blocks, while Maddy Burns pulled down eight rebounds.

Boys basketball

McDonogh 45, Geneva (N.Y.) 30: Jefferson Exinor Jr. scored 15 points and Ian Robinson had 10 points to lead the Eagles (8-5) past the Panthers at the Josh Palmer Fund tournament at Elmira (N.Y.) McDonogh advances to Friday’s final to face either Jamestown (N.Y.) or Mount St. Michael (N.Y.) at 8 p.m.

St. George’s Tech (Dela.) 69, Calvert Hall 68, 2OT: The Cardinals (7-6) fell to the Hawks at the Governor’s Challenge at the Wicomico Civic Center.

Highland (Va.) 69, John Carroll 56: The Hawks used a 20-2 run in the first quarter to get past the Patriots (4-8) at the Governor’s Challenge at UMES.

Mount St. Joseph 65, Central Catholic (Pa.) 48: The Gaels (11-2) beat the Vikings at the Governor’s Challenge at the Wicomico Civic Center. Mount St. Joe bounced back from a 76-72 loss to Neumann-Goretti in the Iolani Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 21.

Wrestling

Westminster Duals: Manchester Valley went 10-0 to win the Westminster Duals tournament. The Mavericks picked up victories over River Hill (76-2), Queen Anne’s (65-12), Franklin (75-6), Smithsburg (65-13), Hammond (41-27), Rockville (57-13), Crofton (48-27), Rising Sun (55-21), Middletown (42-29) and Clarksburg (42-36).

Derek Martin led the Mavericks going 10-0 nine pins. Travis Green went 10-0 with five pins. Brayden VanDervoort and Jake Boog each went 9-1, VanDervoort with seven pins and Boog with four. Also, Cru Boog was 8-1 with four pins, Camden Yowell was 8-2 with five pins, Blake Ray was 7-3 with six pins and Johnny Bolt was 7-3 with two pins.

