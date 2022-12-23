High school sports roundup (Dec. 22)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Dec. 22.

Boys basketball

Aberdeen 102, Belair 61: The Eagles erupted offensively, building a 22-point halftime lead and never looking back. Tylan Bass paced the effort with 22 points. Artarus Brown was right behind him with 18 points and four assists. Kenny Hunter also scored 18 points. Austin Carter chipped in 12.

Oakland Mills 64, Wilde Lake 58: The Scorpions (4-2) outscored the Wildecats 15-6 in the fourth to secure the win as both Kamal Francis and Dedric Griffin scored 18 points. Francis knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and shot 9-of-11 at the line. Deion Blankson scored nine for Oakland Mills, while Dejuan Taylor had eight. For Wilde Lake (3-2), Nathan Hiteshew had a team-high 14 points. Both Kain Corkeron and Xavier Gilliam had 12, while Ethan Jackson and Dylan Gooden had 10.

Girls basketball

North Harford 41, Elkton 20: Jenna Amherein had 12 points and seven steals and freshman Peyton Dawson had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the visiting Hawks past the Golden Elks. Caroline Nicholson had eight points and eight rebounds and Lillian Duffy had six points and three rebounds for North Harford.

Hammond 44, Winters Mill 14: The Golden Bears (5-2) won their fourth game in a row as Sara Yarnell scored a team-high 12 points, also adding nine rebounds and four blocks. Nia Green was effective on both ends of the floor with 10 points, also adding 11 steals. Asia Mitchell had eight fourth-quarter points as well for Hammond.

